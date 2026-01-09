Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poor Horizontal Visibility Expected Inshore Tonight

2026-01-09 02:01:48
Doha, Qatar: The Department of Meteorology has warned of poor horizontal visibility inshore later tonight due to misty to foggy conditions in some areas.

In its daily weather report, the department said weather inshore until 6am on Saturday will be cold with some clouds, turning misty to foggy in places by late night. Offshore, conditions will be hazy at times with some clouds.

Wind inshore will be mainly easterly to southeasterly at 03 to 12 knots, while offshore winds will be southeasterly at 03 to 13 knots.

The sea state inshore is expected to range between 1 to 2 feet and offshore between 1 to 3 feet.

Visibility inshore will range between 4 to 8 kilometres, dropping to 2 kilometres or less in some areas later tonight. Offshore visibility will range between 4 to 9 kilometres.

The Peninsula

