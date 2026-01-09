Al Noor Center For The Blind Unveils Interactive Braille Mural In Downtown Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Al Noor Center for the Blind, one of the centers affiliated with the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, has unveiled an interactive Braille mural in M7 Square in the Msheireb area, coinciding with the " Akhlaquna - Thank You Campaign" Initiative.

The event comes as part of the Center's efforts to raise community awareness about Braille, promote inclusion, and provide a direct, interactive experience that contributes to bringing together members of society and people with visual impairments.

The interactive mural allows visitors to write the word "Thank You" and their names in Braille on a dedicated board, accompanied by a message of solidarity expressing support and appreciation for people with visual impairments. This provides a firsthand experience that introduces the public to the basics of reading and writing in Braille.

The mural aims to raise awareness about Braille in a practical and interactive way, encouraging visitors to engage directly with Braille rather than simply viewing it. It also seeks to strengthen the community's connection to literacy for the blind and to introduce the interactive mechanisms used by visually impaired individuals in their daily lives.

Meshaal Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of Al Noor Center for the Blind, emphasised that the Braille mural is a unique awareness initiative that allows the public to experience Braille firsthand, thus contributing to raising awareness of its importance and its role in empowering visually impaired individuals and enhancing their independence and social participation.

He noted that holding the event in M7 Square in Msheireb reflects the center's commitment to being present in cultural and community spaces and reaching diverse segments of society through interactive awareness initiatives that are both simple and profound.

For her part, Acting Director of the Community Awareness Department, Munira Ayed Al Athba explained that the mural is part of the department's efforts to provide awareness through advanced and diverse methods based on direct experience, thus contributing to solidifying the concepts related to Braille for visitors.

She noted that the event aims to introduce the public to Braille and how to use it, in addition to promoting direct human interaction with the experiences of visually impaired individuals, emphasising that this type of initiative contributes to building a more inclusive community awareness.