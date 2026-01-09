Indian Coast Guard's Bureau Of Naviks Bids Farewell To Retiring Personnel

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) The Bureau of Naviks (BUVIK), the dedicated arm of the Indian Coast Guard responsible for the management of enrolled personnel (Naviks), organised a heartfelt farewell ceremony on January 8, 2026, for Enrolled Personnel set to superannuate or retire on January 31, 2026.

The event, held at the Bureau's premises in Cheetah Camp, Mankhurd, Mumbai, paid glowing tributes to the retiring Tatrakshaks (Guardians of the Coast) for their unwavering dedication and exemplary service in safeguarding India's maritime interests. These personnel have contributed significantly to coastal security, search and rescue operations, pollution response, and law enforcement across India's vast coastline.

Deputy Director General (DDG), Inspector General Iqbal Singh Chauhan, BUVIK lauded the retirees for their commitment, discipline, and sacrifices made in the line of duty. The ceremony highlighted their role as the backbone of the Indian Coast Guard's operational strength, ensuring the nation's maritime borders remain secure and responsive to challenges.

In addition to the emotional tributes, the programme included specialised sessions on financial literacy and wellness. These interactive workshops aimed to equip the retiring personnel with essential knowledge and tools for a smooth transition to civilian life, promoting financial security, health management, and overall well-being in their post-retirement years. Such initiatives reflect the Indian Coast Guard's holistic approach to supporting its veterans.

The Bureau of Naviks, headquartered in Mumbai under the Ministry of Defence, plays a pivotal role in recruitment, training, administration, and welfare of Naviks-the enlisted ranks who form the core operational force of the ICG.

Regular farewell events like this underscore the organisation's tradition of honouring service while preparing personnel for life beyond uniform. The Indian Coast Guard continues its mission as a multi-role maritime force, and tributes to retiring Tatrakshaks serve as a reminder of the enduring spirit of service that defines the force.