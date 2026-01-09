Portfolio Update
|Investee Company
|Sector
|Book cost (£000)
|Movement in valuation (£000)
| Fair Value
(£000)
|Hasgrove Limited * & ***
|Unquoted Investment
|153
|9,267
|9,420
|Craneware plc
|Health Care Providers
|479
|2,912
|3,391
|Popsa Holdings Limited *
|Unquoted Investment
|1,060
|1,586
|2,646
|Netcall plc
|Software and Computer Services
|356
|2,128
|2,484
|Idox PLC
|Software and Computer Services
|314
|1,985
|2,299
|Animalcare Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|824
|1,346
|2,170
|Aurrigo International plc
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|1,105
|526
|1,631
|GB Group plc **
|Software and Computer Services
|337
|1,061
|1,398
|Judges Scientific plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|157
|1,207
|1,364
|Brooks Macdonald Group plc **
|Investment Banking and Brokerage Services
|610
|625
|1,235
|Diaceutics plc
|Health Care Providers
|620
|603
|1,223
|Vertu Motors plc
|Retailers
|777
|416
|1,193
|Abingdon Health plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|1,677
|(517)
|1,160
|Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc **
|Software and Computer Services
|272
|885
|1,157
|PCI-Pal plc
|Software and Computer Services
|863
|244
|1,107
|SDI Group plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|119
|952
|1,071
|EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|737
|134
|871
|Windar Photonics plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|624
|140
|764
|Haydale Graphene Industries plc
|Industrial Materials
|1,238
|(481)
|757
|Gear4music Holdings plc
|Leisure Goods
|353
|377
|730
|Ixico plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|1,101
|(393)
|708
|Equipmake Holdings plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|1,414
|(741)
|673
|Nexteq plc
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|338
|308
|646
|Strip Tinning Holdings plc (Loan) *
|Unquoted Investment
|600
|-
|600
|Ilika plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|706
|(115)
|591
|The Beauty Tech Group plc **
|Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores
|576
|2
|578
|JTC plc
|Investment Banking and Brokerage Services
|401
|130
|531
|Applied Nutrition plc **
|Food Producers
|331
|157
|488
|Itaconix plc
|General Industrials
|1,059
|(582)
|477
|Oberon Investments Group plc
|Investment Banking and Brokerage Services
|576
|(110)
|466
|Cranswick plc **
|Food Producers
|404
|60
|464
|Wise plc **
|Industrial Support Services
|364
|89
|453
|Gamma Communications plc **
|Telecommunications Service Providers
|183
|267
|450
|GENinCode plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|1,654
|(1,210)
|444
|Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc
|Health Care Providers
|717
|(308)
|409
|Tan Delta Systems plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|302
|47
|349
|Eden Research plc
|Chemicals
|1,080
|(748)
|332
|KRM 22 plc
|Software and Computer Services
|618
|(290)
|328
|Bloomsbury Publishing Plc **
|Media
|419
|(120)
|299
|DP Poland plc
|Travel and Leisure
|678
|(441)
|237
|Bytes Technology Group plc **
|Software and Computer Services
|326
|(123)
|203
|Haydale Graphene Industries Plc (Loan) *
|Unquoted Investment
|200
|-
|200
|Alusid Limited *
|Unquoted Investment
|200
|-
|200
|GETECH Group plc
|Oil, Gas and Coal
|200
|(10)
|190
|MyCelx Technologies Corporation
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|980
|(828)
|152
|Rosslyn Data Technologies plc
|Software and Computer Services
|779
|(644)
|135
|TPXimpact Holdings plc
|Software and Computer Services
|653
|(521)
|132
|Gelion plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|760
|(658)
|102
|Velocity Composites plc
|Aerospace and Defence
|533
|(433)
|100
|Crimson Tide plc
|Software and Computer Services
|378
|(296)
|82
|Creo Medical Group plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|981
|(903)
|78
|Fusion Antibodies plc
|Health Care Providers
|497
|(426)
|71
|Mears Group plc **
|Industrial Support Services
|51
|14
|65
|Verici Dx plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|1,003
|(947)
|56
|XP Factory PLC
|Travel and Leisure
|659
|(605)
|54
|Feedback plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|1,000
|(948)
|52
|ENGAGE XR Holdings plc
|Software and Computer Services
|1,253
|(1,202)
|51
|Strip Tinning Holdings plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|337
|(291)
|46
|DXS International plc
|Software and Computer Services
|200
|(170)
|30
|Northcoders Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|253
|(225)
|28
|1Spatial plc
|Software and Computer Services
|200
|(173)
|27
|TheraCryf plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|700
|(684)
|16
|Tasty plc
|Travel and Leisure
|336
|(331)
|5
|Genedrive Plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|145
|(143)
|2
|Metir plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|922
|(922)
|-
|Sorted Group Holdings plc
|Software and Computer Services
|509
|(509)
|-
|Airnow Limited *
|Unquoted Investment
|838
|(838)
|-
|The British Honey Company plc
|General Retailers
|880
|(880)
|-
|Enteq Upstream plc
|Oil, Gas and Coal
|687
|(687)
|-
|Cloudified Holdings Limited
|Software and Computer Services
|600
|(600)
|-
|Rated People Ltd *
|Unquoted Investment
|236
|(236)
|-
|ReNeuron Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|990
|(990)
|-
|Trackwise Designs plc
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|1,289
|(1,289)
|-
|Verici Dx Plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|41
|(41)
|-
|The Food Marketplace Ltd *
|Unquoted Investment
|200
|(200)
|-
|LungLife AI Inc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|1,386
|(1,386)
|-
|Libertine Holdings plc
|Industrial Engineering
|2,000
|(2,000)
|-
Since 30 November 2025 Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc has made £2.5 million investments and £9.3 million disposals.
Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:
- are not quoted on regulated markets for the purpose of the Prospectus Regulation (AIM is not a regulated market for this purpose); represent equity investments except in the case of Strip Tinning Holdings plc and Haydale Graphene Industries plc which include investment through loan stock; and are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:
Cloudified Holdings Limited - British Virgin Islands
ENGAGE XR Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland
JTC plc - Jersey
LungLife AI Inc – USA - USA
MyCelx Technologies Corporation – USA
Windar Photonics – Denmark
* Denotes unlisted company
** Denotes company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange
*** Sale completed post 30 November 2025
Current Asset Investments (unaudited)
|Portfolio Company
|Book cost (£'000)
|Fair Value (£'000)
|FP Octopus UK Microcap Growth Fund
|5,412
|5,475
|FP Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund
|1,811
|2,271
|FP Octopus UK Future Generations Fund
|1,684
|1,620
|JPMorgan Sterling Liquidity Fund
|5,650
|5,650
|BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund
|5,607
|5,607
|HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund
|5,641
|5,641
Since 30 November 2025 the Company has disposed of £0.6m from current asset investments.
The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc as at 30 November 2025 was as follows:
|Shareholders' Equity
|£'000s
|Called up Equity Share Capital
|21
|Legal reserves
|690
|Other reserves
|76,720
|Total
|77,431
There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 30 November 2025.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment