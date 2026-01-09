(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Portfolio Update The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company") as at 9 January 2026 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 30 November 2025):

Investee Company Sector Book cost (£000) Movement in valuation (£000) Fair Value

(£000) Hasgrove Limited * & *** Unquoted Investment 153 9,267 9,420 Craneware plc Health Care Providers 479 2,912 3,391 Popsa Holdings Limited * Unquoted Investment 1,060 1,586 2,646 Netcall plc Software and Computer Services 356 2,128 2,484 Idox PLC Software and Computer Services 314 1,985 2,299 Animalcare Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 824 1,346 2,170 Aurrigo International plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 1,105 526 1,631 GB Group plc ** Software and Computer Services 337 1,061 1,398 Judges Scientific plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 157 1,207 1,364 Brooks Macdonald Group plc ** Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 610 625 1,235 Diaceutics plc Health Care Providers 620 603 1,223 Vertu Motors plc Retailers 777 416 1,193 Abingdon Health plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,677 (517) 1,160 Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc ** Software and Computer Services 272 885 1,157 PCI-Pal plc Software and Computer Services 863 244 1,107 SDI Group plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 119 952 1,071 EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Medical Equipment and Services 737 134 871 Windar Photonics plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 624 140 764 Haydale Graphene Industries plc Industrial Materials 1,238 (481) 757 Gear4music Holdings plc Leisure Goods 353 377 730 Ixico plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,101 (393) 708 Equipmake Holdings plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 1,414 (741) 673 Nexteq plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 338 308 646 Strip Tinning Holdings plc (Loan) * Unquoted Investment 600 - 600 Ilika plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 706 (115) 591 The Beauty Tech Group plc ** Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores 576 2 578 JTC plc Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 401 130 531 Applied Nutrition plc ** Food Producers 331 157 488 Itaconix plc General Industrials 1,059 (582) 477 Oberon Investments Group plc Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 576 (110) 466 Cranswick plc ** Food Producers 404 60 464 Wise plc ** Industrial Support Services 364 89 453 Gamma Communications plc ** Telecommunications Service Providers 183 267 450 GENinCode plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,654 (1,210) 444 Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc Health Care Providers 717 (308) 409 Tan Delta Systems plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 302 47 349 Eden Research plc Chemicals 1,080 (748) 332 KRM 22 plc Software and Computer Services 618 (290) 328 Bloomsbury Publishing Plc ** Media 419 (120) 299 DP Poland plc Travel and Leisure 678 (441) 237 Bytes Technology Group plc ** Software and Computer Services 326 (123) 203 Haydale Graphene Industries Plc (Loan) * Unquoted Investment 200 - 200 Alusid Limited * Unquoted Investment 200 - 200 GETECH Group plc Oil, Gas and Coal 200 (10) 190 MyCelx Technologies Corporation Electronic and Electrical Equipment 980 (828) 152 Rosslyn Data Technologies plc Software and Computer Services 779 (644) 135 TPXimpact Holdings plc Software and Computer Services 653 (521) 132 Gelion plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 760 (658) 102 Velocity Composites plc Aerospace and Defence 533 (433) 100 Crimson Tide plc Software and Computer Services 378 (296) 82 Creo Medical Group plc Medical Equipment and Services 981 (903) 78 Fusion Antibodies plc Health Care Providers 497 (426) 71 Mears Group plc ** Industrial Support Services 51 14 65 Verici Dx plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,003 (947) 56 XP Factory PLC Travel and Leisure 659 (605) 54 Feedback plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,000 (948) 52 ENGAGE XR Holdings plc Software and Computer Services 1,253 (1,202) 51 Strip Tinning Holdings plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 337 (291) 46 DXS International plc Software and Computer Services 200 (170) 30 Northcoders Group plc Software and Computer Services 253 (225) 28 1Spatial plc Software and Computer Services 200 (173) 27 TheraCryf plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 700 (684) 16 Tasty plc Travel and Leisure 336 (331) 5 Genedrive Plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 145 (143) 2 Metir plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 922 (922) - Sorted Group Holdings plc Software and Computer Services 509 (509) - Airnow Limited * Unquoted Investment 838 (838) - The British Honey Company plc General Retailers 880 (880) - Enteq Upstream plc Oil, Gas and Coal 687 (687) - Cloudified Holdings Limited Software and Computer Services 600 (600) - Rated People Ltd * Unquoted Investment 236 (236) - ReNeuron Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 990 (990) - Trackwise Designs plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 1,289 (1,289) - Verici Dx Plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 41 (41) - The Food Marketplace Ltd * Unquoted Investment 200 (200) - LungLife AI Inc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,386 (1,386) - Libertine Holdings plc Industrial Engineering 2,000 (2,000) -

Since 30 November 2025 Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc has made £2.5 million investments and £9.3 million disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:



are not quoted on regulated markets for the purpose of the Prospectus Regulation (AIM is not a regulated market for this purpose);

represent equity investments except in the case of Strip Tinning Holdings plc and Haydale Graphene Industries plc which include investment through loan stock; and are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:



Cloudified Holdings Limited - British Virgin Islands

ENGAGE XR Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland

JTC plc - Jersey

LungLife AI Inc – USA - USA

MyCelx Technologies Corporation – USA

Windar Photonics – Denmark

* Denotes unlisted company

** Denotes company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange

*** Sale completed post 30 November 2025

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Portfolio Company Book cost (£'000) Fair Value (£'000) FP Octopus UK Microcap Growth Fund 5,412 5,475 FP Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund 1,811 2,271 FP Octopus UK Future Generations Fund 1,684 1,620 JPMorgan Sterling Liquidity Fund 5,650 5,650 BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund 5,607 5,607 HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund 5,641 5,641

Since 30 November 2025 the Company has disposed of £0.6m from current asset investments.

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc as at 30 November 2025 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity £'000s Called up Equity Share Capital 21 Legal reserves 690 Other reserves 76,720 Total 77,431

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 30 November 2025.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17