2026-01-09 11:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company") as at 9 January 2026 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 30 November 2025):

Investee Company Sector Book cost (£000) Movement in valuation (£000) Fair Value
(£000)
Hasgrove Limited * & *** Unquoted Investment 153 9,267 9,420
Craneware plc Health Care Providers 479 2,912 3,391
Popsa Holdings Limited * Unquoted Investment 1,060 1,586 2,646
Netcall plc Software and Computer Services 356 2,128 2,484
Idox PLC Software and Computer Services 314 1,985 2,299
Animalcare Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 824 1,346 2,170
Aurrigo International plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 1,105 526 1,631
GB Group plc ** Software and Computer Services 337 1,061 1,398
Judges Scientific plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 157 1,207 1,364
Brooks Macdonald Group plc ** Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 610 625 1,235
Diaceutics plc Health Care Providers 620 603 1,223
Vertu Motors plc Retailers 777 416 1,193
Abingdon Health plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,677 (517) 1,160
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc ** Software and Computer Services 272 885 1,157
PCI-Pal plc Software and Computer Services 863 244 1,107
SDI Group plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 119 952 1,071
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Medical Equipment and Services 737 134 871
Windar Photonics plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 624 140 764
Haydale Graphene Industries plc Industrial Materials 1,238 (481) 757
Gear4music Holdings plc Leisure Goods 353 377 730
Ixico plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,101 (393) 708
Equipmake Holdings plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 1,414 (741) 673
Nexteq plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 338 308 646
Strip Tinning Holdings plc (Loan) * Unquoted Investment 600 - 600
Ilika plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 706 (115) 591
The Beauty Tech Group plc ** Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores 576 2 578
JTC plc Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 401 130 531
Applied Nutrition plc ** Food Producers 331 157 488
Itaconix plc General Industrials 1,059 (582) 477
Oberon Investments Group plc Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 576 (110) 466
Cranswick plc ** Food Producers 404 60 464
Wise plc ** Industrial Support Services 364 89 453
Gamma Communications plc ** Telecommunications Service Providers 183 267 450
GENinCode plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,654 (1,210) 444
Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc Health Care Providers 717 (308) 409
Tan Delta Systems plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 302 47 349
Eden Research plc Chemicals 1,080 (748) 332
KRM 22 plc Software and Computer Services 618 (290) 328
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc ** Media 419 (120) 299
DP Poland plc Travel and Leisure 678 (441) 237
Bytes Technology Group plc ** Software and Computer Services 326 (123) 203
Haydale Graphene Industries Plc (Loan) * Unquoted Investment 200 - 200
Alusid Limited * Unquoted Investment 200 - 200
GETECH Group plc Oil, Gas and Coal 200 (10) 190
MyCelx Technologies Corporation Electronic and Electrical Equipment 980 (828) 152
Rosslyn Data Technologies plc Software and Computer Services 779 (644) 135
TPXimpact Holdings plc Software and Computer Services 653 (521) 132
Gelion plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 760 (658) 102
Velocity Composites plc Aerospace and Defence 533 (433) 100
Crimson Tide plc Software and Computer Services 378 (296) 82
Creo Medical Group plc Medical Equipment and Services 981 (903) 78
Fusion Antibodies plc Health Care Providers 497 (426) 71
Mears Group plc ** Industrial Support Services 51 14 65
Verici Dx plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,003 (947) 56
XP Factory PLC Travel and Leisure 659 (605) 54
Feedback plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,000 (948) 52
ENGAGE XR Holdings plc Software and Computer Services 1,253 (1,202) 51
Strip Tinning Holdings plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 337 (291) 46
DXS International plc Software and Computer Services 200 (170) 30
Northcoders Group plc Software and Computer Services 253 (225) 28
1Spatial plc Software and Computer Services 200 (173) 27
TheraCryf plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 700 (684) 16
Tasty plc Travel and Leisure 336 (331) 5
Genedrive Plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 145 (143) 2
Metir plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 922 (922) -
Sorted Group Holdings plc Software and Computer Services 509 (509) -
Airnow Limited * Unquoted Investment 838 (838) -
The British Honey Company plc General Retailers 880 (880) -
Enteq Upstream plc Oil, Gas and Coal 687 (687) -
Cloudified Holdings Limited Software and Computer Services 600 (600) -
Rated People Ltd * Unquoted Investment 236 (236) -
ReNeuron Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 990 (990) -
Trackwise Designs plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 1,289 (1,289) -
Verici Dx Plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 41 (41) -
The Food Marketplace Ltd * Unquoted Investment 200 (200) -
LungLife AI Inc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,386 (1,386) -
Libertine Holdings plc Industrial Engineering 2,000 (2,000) -

Since 30 November 2025 Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc has made £2.5 million investments and £9.3 million disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

  • are not quoted on regulated markets for the purpose of the Prospectus Regulation (AIM is not a regulated market for this purpose);
  • represent equity investments except in the case of Strip Tinning Holdings plc and Haydale Graphene Industries plc which include investment through loan stock; and
  • are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Cloudified Holdings Limited - British Virgin Islands
ENGAGE XR Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland
JTC plc - Jersey
LungLife AI Inc – USA - USA
MyCelx Technologies Corporation – USA
Windar Photonics – Denmark

* Denotes unlisted company
** Denotes company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange
*** Sale completed post 30 November 2025

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Portfolio Company Book cost (£'000) Fair Value (£'000)
FP Octopus UK Microcap Growth Fund 5,412 5,475
FP Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund 1,811 2,271
FP Octopus UK Future Generations Fund 1,684 1,620
JPMorgan Sterling Liquidity Fund 5,650 5,650
BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund 5,607 5,607
HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund 5,641 5,641

Since 30 November 2025 the Company has disposed of £0.6m from current asset investments.

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc as at 30 November 2025 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity £'000s
Called up Equity Share Capital 21
Legal reserves 690
Other reserves 76,720
Total 77,431

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 30 November 2025.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17


