Madhoo Calls 'Each & Every One A Sinner', Asks 'Not To Judge Anybody Else'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Veteran actress Madhoo took to her social media today to share her thoughts on the concept of 'sins and sinners.' The actress shared a video on her social media, explaining that everyone, whether intentionally or unintentionally, tends to 'commit sins, which makes them sinners'.

The Roja actress said,“Hi guys. Hi everyone. Just a quick thought-something I read that really made a shift in me, and I wanted to share it in the hope that it helps someone out there.” She elaborated,“Please listen carefully. All of us are sinners. Each and every one of us is a sinner. So don't judge someone else for their sins just because you're not committing that particular sin.”

The actress, emphasising on the concept, said,“Let me say it again: all of us are sinners. Don't judge someone else for the sin they are committing, because that sin is not yours. Think about it.” For the uninitiated, Madhoo has been a part of the South Indian film industry for over three decades. The actress is often seen travelling to various parts of the country and the world for spiritual purposes.

In September 2025, Madhoo and her actress BFF Ramya were on a deeply spiritual journey in Spain, and walked the Camino de Santiago alongside their childhood friends. The actresses completed 110 km of walking in a span of almost a week.

Madhoo also received the traditional certificate of completion, a symbol of devotion and complement awarded to those who complete the pilgrimage, and shared it on her social media. Madhoo had captioned it as,“The most beautiful thing in life is to be able to be together with people who keep you safe and smiling, and reunions are the best. Childhood friendships are the best, and here we are together monkeying around on our way to the Camino.”

The duo starred together in the 1992 Tamil movie "Vaaname Ellai". Madhoo, who made her mark in films in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, is admired for her versatility and elegance. In Bollywood, she was last seen in "Shakuntalam, where she played a key supporting role.

