Bighorn Web Solutions CEO Joins Designrush Interview To Discuss Hyva's Open Source Shift And Its Impact On Magento Merchants

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2026) - Caleb Bradley, Founder and CEO of Bighorn Web Solutions and Hyvä Bronze Agency Partner, is featured in a new interview discussing the implications of Hyvä's transition to an open-source model for Magento eCommerce merchants.

Hyvä is a frontend solution for Magento 2, designed with a focus on performance, maintainability, and simplified development workflows.







In an interview published by DesignRush, Bradley offers expert insight into how the move reshapes frontend decision-making for merchants evaluating performance, cost, and long-term maintainability on Magento.

Drawing from years of experience modernizing Magento storefronts, Bradley explains why frontend performance has historically been one of the platform's biggest challenges and how Hyvä emerged as a response to heavy JavaScript payloads, slow load times, and complex development cycles.

He notes that Hyvä's open-source release significantly lowers the barrier to adoption by removing licensing fees and allowing teams to fully audit the codebase before committing.

The conversation also explores how the shift affects total cost of ownership, internal team onboarding, and agency workflows.

According to Bradley, open source enables faster proof-of-concept testing, simpler long-term maintenance, and clearer risk assessment, especially for merchants with complex catalogs or heavily customized Magento installations.

"Hyvä took off because it solved real problems merchants were feeling every day," Bradley says in the interview. "Performance improved immediately, development became simpler, and teams stopped fighting the frontend just to deliver basic experiences."

Bradley further discusses how the open-source model strengthens Magento's competitive position against both headless builds and SaaS platforms by narrowing long-standing trade-offs between speed, flexibility, and control.

Overall, the full interview provides practical guidance for merchants assessing frontend modernization paths and agencies navigating the evolving Magento ecosystem.

About Hyvä

Hyvä Themes is a next-generation frontend solution for Magento 2, designed from the ground up for speed, simplicity, and maintainability. Trusted by merchants and agencies worldwide, Hyvä is redefining Magento development for the modern web.

About Bighorn Web Solutions

Bighorn Web Solutions is a U.S.-based enterprise-grade e-commerce agency rooted in the Rocky Mountain region, comprised of senior-level engineers who are specialists, not generalists. With deep expertise in its respective niches, the agency understands how to position you to stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

