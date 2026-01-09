Chernov's '2000 Meters To Andriivka' Makes BAFTA Longlist

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on the BAFTA website, Ukrinform says.

A total of 10 films were selected from 61 entries that made the longlist in this category. Members of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts will later choose five films to be shortlisted in the category.

All BAFTA nominees will be announced on January 27, while the winners will be revealed at the 79th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, to be held on February 22, 2026.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, '2000 Meters to Andriivka' explores the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine through a deeply personal and painful perspective. In particular, Chernov turns his camera on Ukrainian soldiers – who they are, where they come from, and the extraordinarily difficult decisions they are forced to make in the trenches while fighting for every inch of their homeland.

The film will also represent Ukraine at the 98th Academy Awards in the category of Best International Feature Film.

The British newspaper The Guardian has published its list of the best films of the year, which includes '2000 Meters to Andriivka' by Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov.

In 2024, Chernov's earlier film '20 Days in Mariupol' won an Academy Award in the Best Documentary Feature category.

That film also received a BAFTA award for Best Documentary.

