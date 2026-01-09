US Detains Another Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker In Caribbean Sea
Two U.S. officials confirmed that the overnight detention operation was the result of joint efforts by the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. military's Joint Task Force Southern Spear.
The oil tanker Olina was detained near the island of Trinidad in the Caribbean Sea. The vessel is the fifth tanker detained by the United States in recent weeks.
According to the public shipping database Equasis, Olina was falsely sailing under the flag of East Timor.
"The vessel's AIS [location] tracker was last active 52 days ago in the Venezuelan EEZ, northeast of Curacao," British maritime risk management company Vanguard says.
The tanker Olina departed Venezuela last week fully loaded with oil.Read also: US prepares criminal charges against crew members of Russia's shadow fleet tanker
According to Ukrainian Defense Intelligence (HUR), the vessel is part of Russia's shadow fleet and is under sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, and other countries.
As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 7 U.S. law enforcement and military personnel detained an oil tanker flying the Russian flag in the Atlantic Ocean.
Photo: marinetraffic
