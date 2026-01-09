Accolad Modernizes Years-Of-Service Employee Recognition Through Virtual Gift Cards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canadian HR Technology Platform Redefines Long-Service Awards for Enterprise and Public-Sector Employers

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As organizations across Canada reassess how they recognize and retain talent, years-of-service recognition remains one of the most powerful drivers of employee engagement and loyalty. Yet many long-service programs continue to rely on outdated merchandise catalogs and manual processes that fail to deliver real value. Accolad, a Canadian employee recognition technology platform, is addressing this challenge by modernizing years-of-service recognition through fully digital, automated virtual gift card programs designed for today's workforce.

Specializing in years-of-service and milestone recognition, Accolad enables large organizations to replace legacy long-service awards with meaningful, employee-preferred rewards delivered instantly and securely across Canada. Purpose-built for enterprise and public-sector environments, the platform helps organizations ensure consistency, governance, and measurable outcomes while eliminating the operational complexity traditionally associated with long-service programs.

Accolad allows organizations to automate key service milestones-such as 5, 10, 15, and 20 years-while ensuring compliant recognition policies and reducing manual administration. Unlike traditional recognition providers, Accolad is purpose-built around virtual gift cards for years-of-service recognition, offering 100% digital delivery, access to local and national brands, province-specific rewards that support local economies, and a USD gift card catalog with more than 500 options to support cross-border recognition needs. This digital-first approach aligns recognition programs with employee preferences while improving efficiency for HR teams.

“Years-of-service recognition should feel meaningful, not outdated,” said Yanik Guillemette, President of the External Advisory Committee for Technology and Innovation at Accolad.“By combining automation with digital rewards employees genuinely value, Accolad enables organizations to modernize long-service recognition while strengthening engagement, retention, and workplace culture at scale.”Accolad has been recognized nationally for its digital-first approach to employee recognition. With more than 900 clients from coast to coast, Accolad serves insurers, municipalities, governments, public-sector institutions, and private enterprises operating in complex, multi-location environments. The platform also acts as a gateway for international employers, including organizations in France seeking a compliant and culturally aligned solution to recognize employees in Canada, as well as Canadian organizations navigating the country's bilingual and French-Canadian landscape.

