Germany Urges Israel To Halt Settlement Project In Occupied West Bank


2026-01-09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The German government on Friday demanded that the Israeli occupation government halt the E1 settlement project in the occupied West Bank.
The Federal Foreign Office said in a statement that this project risks fuel unrest in the West Bank and the entire region.
It cautioned that the Israeli project also threatens to undermine peace efforts aimed at achieving a two-state solution.
It added that the project would deprive Palestinians of freedom of movement in the West Bank and will undermine the two-state solution, which the German government continues to see as the only lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (end)
