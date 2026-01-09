Russians Shell Hospital In Kherson: Three Nurses Wounded, Intensive Care Unit Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office stated this on Telegram.

"As a result of the attack, three nurses aged 21, 49, and 52 were wounded. At the time of the shelling, the women were inside the medical facility," the statement said.

According to investigators, on January 9, 2026, at around 12:15, the Russian army carried out an artillery strike on Kherson. The intensive care unit of one of the city's hospitals was within the affected area.

It is noted that, under the procedural supervision of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration also confirmed that the number of wounded medical workers has increased to three.

Head of the Kherson City Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko posted on Facebook photos showing the consequences of the enemy strike on a city hospital in the Dniprovskyi district.

"According to updated information, as a result of the enemy shelling that occurred at around 12:15, the premises of a medical facility in the Dniprovskyi district were damaged. A shell pierced the wall of one of the departments," the statement said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, as a result of the shelling of Kherson, one of the hospital departments in the Dniprovskyi district was damaged, and two of the wounded nurses sustained blast injuries and concussions.