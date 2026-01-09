Habibeh Khoshbouei

For the past two decades, my research, supported by NINDS and NIDA, has been focused on understanding the cellular mechanisms of dopamine transmission in both healthy and diseased conditions, including drug addiction, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. A major challenge in treating disorders where brain dopamine levels are dysregulated is identifying the precise molecular mechanisms involved and developing targeted therapies to address them.

