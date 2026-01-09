Grizzly Completes Private Placement For Gross Proceeds Of $835,910
|Mineral Property Exploration
|
|$
|500,000
|Mineral Rights and Exploration Permits
|
|
|32,500
|
|
|
|
|Working capital
|Outstanding management fees to Officers
|$
|36,000
|
|
|Other accounts payable
|
|76,500
|
|112,500
|
|
|
|
|Corporate Overhead
|Management fees to Officers
|$
|36,000
|
|
|Marketing and promotion
|
|50,000
|
|(Approx. 6 months)
|Other Corporate Overhead
|
|104,910
|
|190,910
|
|
|
|
|Total Proceeds
|
|
|$
|835,910
ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.
Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on developing its approximately 72,700 ha (approximately 180,000 acres) of precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by a highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.
On behalf of the Board,
GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.
Brian Testo, CEO, President
Suite 363-9768 170 Street NW
Edmonton, Alberta T5T 5L4
Email: ...
For further information, please visit our website at or contact:
Nancy Massicotte
Corporate Development
Tel: 604-507-3377
Email: ...
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Caution concerning forward-looking information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of Grizzly in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Grizzly's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.
Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at . Grizzly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required by law.
