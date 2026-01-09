403
Palestinian Vice-Pres. Discusses Implementing 2Nd Phase Of Gaza Deal With Director Of Gaza Council
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Vice-President Hussein Al-Sheikh discussed on Friday with the director general of the under-formation Gaza peace council Nickolay Mladenov preparations for the implementation of the second phase of Gaze ceasefire deal.
In a press statement, the vice-president's office said the meeting addressed the latest political developments and the implementation of the deal and the UN Security Council Resolution 2803, in light of the imminent announcement of the Gaza Peace Council and its executive body.
Al-Sheikh reiterated Palestinian priorities, including consolidating the ceasefire and the immediate delivery of urgent aid to the people of Gaza, emphasizing the need to begin implementing the second phase of the US President Donald Trump plan.
He stressed that Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine and highlighted the importance of political, administrative, and legal linkage between Palestinian institutions in Gaza and the Palestinian National Authority in the West Bank, upholding the principles of one authority, one law, and one legitimate security force.
The meeting also discussed the role of the Palestinian Administrative Committee, Palestinian police, and security forces in assuming their responsibilities while being linked to the sovereign and legitimate Palestinian Authority.
Al-Sheikh stressed the necessity of Israel's full withdrawal from Gaza as part of the second phase, which includes ending Hamas rule, confiscating its weapons, and initiating reconstruction according to the Trump plan and UN Security Council Resolution 2803.
He emphasized that while a transitional plan is implemented in Gaza, urgent measures must be taken to halt all unilateral actions violating international law, including settlement expansion, settler violence, and the withholding of Palestinian funds.
Al-Sheikh reaffirmed Palestine's welcome of the Trump plan and expressed readiness to work jointly to achieve peace. (end)
