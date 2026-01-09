Rekha Gupta Returns Fire On 'Memes', Says AAP Jealous Of Delhi's Dedicated Woman CM

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Hitting out at AAP leaders for targeting a woman serving as the government head, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that team has achieved much more in its first 11-months than what the AAP government did in 11 years.

Concluding the discussion on Motion of Thanks on Lieutenant Governor's Address in the Delhi Assembly, a combative CM Gupta said,“Some words uttered by me by mistake have been made weapons by AAP leaders to target me.”

“My slip-ups were inadvertent, but you are committing blunders intentionally,” she said, pointing to disrespectful language used by AAP leaders for Sikh Gurus.

“We will not tolerate disrespect of Sikh Gurus,” said CM Gupta, referring to the alleged“objectionable words” used by Leader of Opposition Atishi while referring to Sikh Gurus during a discussion in the House and the corruption perpetrated by the AAP government over 11 years.

Reiterating her resolve to resolutely face the Opposition campaigns to tarnish her image, the Chief Minister said she would continue to serve the people of Delhi to the best of her capability.

“These people don't like to see a female Chief Minister working 24x7. It bothers them; they can't tolerate it. Sometimes they'll say things that hurt her honour. Then they'll make cheap comments. Then they'll level baseless accusations. Then sometimes they'll nitpick words,” she said.

“But what you did wasn't a mistake of words. You deliberately lied to the people of Delhi. The journey from the fast to 'Sheeshmahal' didn't happen by mistake... it was intentional. It was calculative politics. It was a conspiracy,” she said.

Presenting a report card of her government's performance, she highlighted“clear policy and clean intent” as the corner stone of the BJP government's 11 months in office.

She said after years of suffering, the national capital is trying to emerge from confrontation and mismanagement through coordination between all its agencies and the Central and Delhi government.

This Vote of Thanks is not a customary exercise but a platform to showcase the roadmap of efforts being made to improve services and deliver welfare schemes, the CM said.

“We are working at a war-footing level to make Delhi's public transport 100 per cent EV. New ISBTs, renovation of old depots, increasing capacity, and setting up EV charging stations-all these efforts are continuously underway. We will also make travel free for women and ensure a friendly, transparent system through pink cards,” she said.

“We are fulfilling every promise made to Delhi. With the thought that no hardworking person or poor person in Delhi should go hungry, we are opening 100 Atal Canteens. 45 have already opened, and 55 more will open soon. This is a new model of service. This is the difference between their 11-year government and our 11-month government,” she added.