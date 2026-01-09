WPL 2026: RCB Elect To Bowl First Against Defending Champions MI, Unwell Matthews Out

MENAFN - IANS) Navi Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won the toss and elected to bowl first against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match of the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) at an electrifying DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

This is the first time that the WPL is being held in the January-February window. After winning the toss, skipper Smriti Mandhana said their overseas players will be Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, and Nadine de Klerk.

“Dew plays a huge role at this venue, especially in the second half, and it's a ground where conditions can change quickly. We want to bowl tight lines early and restrict the opposition. It's been amazing.

“The girls have gelled really well. It's a young group, the overseas players have settled in nicely, and it's been a fun environment. Everyone's worked extremely hard, and we're really excited to get started,” she said.

MI, the two-time winners, will be without the services of all-rounder Hayley Matthews due to illness, which means they will have a brand new opening combination in Nat Sciver-Brunt and G. Kamalini for starting their title defence.

“We were also looking to bowl first, considering the dew later on. But it's the first game of the season, so we'll see how things go. It's been really good. We've been practising for the last 10 days, and everyone looks in good touch. We've got a well-balanced side, pretty similar to what we've had over the last three seasons, so we're confident heading into the game,” said captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Nat Sciver-Brunt, G Kamalini (wk), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, and Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, and Lauren Bell