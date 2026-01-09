Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cormedix Therapeutics To Present At The 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference


2026-01-09 08:31:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced that Joseph Todisco, Chairman and CEO of CorMedix Therapeutics, will present a corporate overview at the 44th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 4:30pm PST.

44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026
Time: 4:30pm PST
Format: Presentation
Webcast: Link

About CorMedix

CorMedix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. CorMedix is commercializing DefenCath® (taurolidine and heparin) for the prevention of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients undergoing hemodialysis via a central venous catheter. Following its August 2025 acquisition of Melinta Therapeutics LLC, CorMedix is also commercializing a portfolio of anti-infective products, including MINOCIN® (minocycline) for Injection, REZZAYO® (rezafungin for injection), VABOMERE® (meropenem and vaborbactam), ORBACTIVTM (oritavancin), BAXDELA® (delafloxacin), and KIMYRSA® (oritavancin), as well as TOPROL-XL® (metoprolol succinate).

CorMedix has ongoing clinical studies for DefenCath in Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) and Pediatric Hemodialysis populations and also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations. REZZAYO is currently approved for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adults, with an ongoing Phase III study for the prophylaxis of IFD in adult patients undergoing allogeneic BMT. Topline results of the Phase III study for REZZAYO are expected in Q2 2026. For more information visit: or .

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
...
(617) 430-7576


MENAFN09012026004107003653ID1110577710



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search