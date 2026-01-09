Maha: Alliance Between NCP Factions For Civic Polls Result Of Local-Level Collective Teamwork, Says Supriya Sule

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Jan 9 (IANS) As the battle for municipal corporation elections intensifies across Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party-SP working president and MP Supriya Sule on Friday broke her silence on the party's alliance with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, saying the tie-up between the two factions was the result of collective teamwork at the local level.

Sule also addressed speculation surrounding the unexpected "reunion" and clarified the party's future stance regarding the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The alliance between the NCP-SP and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) in Pune has left many wondering how the two opposing sides came together. Sule attributed the move entirely to grassroots-level dynamics.

“It was the will of the workers. Many of our candidates and party workers on the ground expressed a desire to fight together. This alliance is the result of collective teamwork at the local level,” she explained.

The Pune tie-up has fuelled rumours of a possible larger political shift. Political circles have been abuzz with claims that after the Municipal elections, Sharad Pawar's faction might join the NDA.

Some reports have even suggested that Supriya Sule could be offered a Union Minister's berth, while Rohit Pawar might secure a ministerial role in the state cabinet.

When asked about these rumours, Sule remained composed.“I have seen these discussions on WhatsApp groups, but I do not give them much thought. Why should I dwell on things that are outside the scope of my current work? I live in reality,” she said.

She added that in a strong democracy, people have the right to express their views.

“People will talk, and we must listen to the sentiments of the workers, but my focus remains on my responsibilities,” she said.

Responding to recurring speculation about her joining the Central Cabinet -- a topic that has surfaced repeatedly over the past decade -- Sule stressed her commitment to her constituency. She said she has been hearing such talk for over 11 years and emphasised that the people of Baramati elected her with great trust.

Her focus, she said, is on resolving basic infrastructure issues in her constituency and fulfilling the mandate for which she was sent to Delhi.“People talk, but we must keep doing our work. My first responsibility is to the people who voted for me,” she added.

Sule's remarks came a day after Maharashtra NCP president and MP Sunil Tatkare on Thursday said that while he does not personally oppose a merger of the Ajit Pawar faction with the NCP (SP), any such decision would be taken collectively by the party leadership.

Tatkare also spoke at length on the issue of a possible merger between the two factions and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP's strategic shift after joining the NDA. He defended the decision to align with the NDA, noting that the move had been under internal discussion for years.

“We faced criticism for this role and continue to do so, but we remain firm in our decision to stay with the NDA,” he said.