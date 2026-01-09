403
Fixderma Cosmetic Laboratories Secures A Patent For Its AHA Lightening Gel HQ
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FCL (Fixderma Cosmetic Laboratories) Skincare, a science-driven dermat prescribed skincare brand, has received a patent for its FCL AHA Lightening Gel HQ, marking a significant milestone in the brand's research-led journey. The product, part of FCL's prescription-based (RX) range, has been trusted and prescribed by over 15,000 doctors since the launch of FCL Skincare, and is widely used for the management of pigmentation, uneven skin tone, and dullness.
This patent becomes Fixderma's second patented formulation, following the success of Nigrifix cream, the brand's first patented product, developed for targeted hyperpigmentation concerns. With this achievement, Fixderma stands out as the only Indian skincare company to hold two patents for dermatological formulations, underlining its long-term commitment to science, clinical relevance, and innovation over trends.
Developed through advanced dermatological research, the FCL AHA Lightening Gel HQ features a patent-protected combination of Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) designed for controlled, targeted exfoliation while maintaining skin barrier integrity. Its lightweight gel texture allows for enhanced penetration and tolerability, making it suitable for long-term, dermatologist-supervised usage. As part of the RX portfolio, the formulation is recommended by dermatologists as part of clinically guided skincare regimens.
Commenting on the milestone, Anurag Mehrotra, Chairman, Fixderma, said, "At Fixderma, our focus has always been on building skincare solutions rooted in deep science and clinical validation. Receiving our second patent is a proud moment that reinforces our position among the very few Indian skincare companies with patented formulations. This achievement is the result of years of rigorous research and uncompromising quality standards. Patenting is a complex and demanding process, which makes this recognition all the more meaningful."
He further added, "Our commitment to quality and precision has also helped us expand globally. Today, Fixderma proudly exports to over 40 countries, including Nepal, Cambodia, Malaysia, Ethiopia and others. This year marks another milestone for us with our first order from South Africa, reflecting growing international trust in Indian dermatological innovation."
Adding to this, Shaily Mehrotra, CEO, Fixderma, said, "Being recognised with a second patent is not just a milestone for Fixderma, but for Indian dermatology-focused skincare as a whole. It validates our belief that meaningful innovation comes from science, not shortcuts. The FCL AHA Lightening Gel HQ has been trusted by over 15,000 doctors over the years, and this patent further strengthens our resolve to create formulations that are effective, safe, and clinically relevant."
On this occasion, Dr. Nishita Ranka, Dermatologist, who has been prescribing FCL products for over five years, congratulated Fixderma, stating, "Fixderma's approach has always stood out for its precision, quality, and consistency. The patent for FCL AHA Lightening Gel HQ is a testament to the brand's scientific rigor and long-term commitment to dermatology-led solutions. Itâ€TMs encouraging to see Indian brands setting such high benchmarks in clinical skincare."
The FCL AHA Lightening Gel HQ is available through dermat clinics and all the authorised skincare platforms.
About Fixderma
Established in 2010, Fixderma is a leading dermatologist-prescribed skincare company known for its innovative approach to skin health. Founded with a clear vision of "Fixing Your Derm," the brand bridges the gap between prescription-based treatments and over-the-counter cosmetics. Today, Fixderma is trusted by over 15,000 dermatologists and exports to more than 40 countries, offering solutions for concerns such as acne, aging, dryness, and hyperpigmentation.
