Azerbaijan Detains Suspect Accused Of Carrying Out Tasks For Foreign Intelligence Service

2026-01-09 07:04:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Azerbaijan's State Security Service has detained an individual suspected of committing treason and carrying out assignments on behalf of a foreign intelligence agency, Trend reports via the service.

During the operational-investigative measures continued by the State Security Service to detect and prevent the intelligence-subversive activities of foreign special service agencies aimed at the national security of the Republic of Azerbaijan, reasonable suspicions arose that Siyafat Farzaliyev, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, born in 1969, committed treason.

The investigations revealed that while visiting a foreign country, a resident of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Siyafat Farzaliyev, was involved in secret cooperation in exchange for a material gain by representatives of the special service agencies of that state, and after returning to the country, on their instructions, he complied with their directives by filming videos of military and other strategically significant installations situated in Nakhchivan city and Shahbuz district, thereafter transmitting them to representatives of foreign intelligence services.

Furthermore, during a search of the apartment where the mentioned person lived, separate parts of a“Kalashnikov”-type automatic weapon were discovered and seized from there.

Siyafat Farzaliyev was charged under Articles 228.1 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, or carrying of firearms, their components, ammunition, explosives, and devices) and 274 (treason) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and was remanded in custody by a court decision.

Investigative-operational measures on the criminal case are currently ongoing.

