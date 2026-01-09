La Mancha Investments S. À R. L. To File Early Warning Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Mancha Investments S. à r. l. (), a wholly owned subsidiary of La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp, advised by La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, announces today that it has disposed of 8,500,000 ordinary shares of Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV; TSX:EDV) (“”), representing approximately 3.5% of the issued and outstanding Endeavour shares (the“”). The sale price was C$71.25 per Endeavour share, for total gross proceeds of approximately C$605 million. The Disposal was made on 8 January 2026 as a bought block trade to BMO Capital Markets as principal. La Mancha made the Disposal for investment management purposes.

Immediately prior to the Disposal, La Mancha owned, or exercised control or direction over, 35,289,580 Endeavour shares, representing approximately 14.62% of the then-issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Endeavour. As a result of the Disposal, La Mancha now owns or exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 26,789,580 Endeavour shares, representing approximately 11.1% of the issued and outstanding Endeavour shares.

Directly or indirectly, La Mancha may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of Endeavour or dispose of all or a portion of the Endeavour shares previously acquired or held, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances or otherwise.

La Mancha's registered office is located at 31-33 Avenue Pasteur, L-2311 Luxembourg. Endeavour's registered office is located at 5 Young Street, London W8 5EH, United Kingdom.

La Mancha intends to file an early warning report containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters, which will be available under Endeavour's SEDAR+ profile at, and may also be obtained by contacting: Matthew Fisher, General Counsel, La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, ..., +44 20 3960 2020.