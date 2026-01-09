HM Amit Shah Launches NSG's Platform For Analysing Bomb Explosions, Sharing Data

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's tough stand against terror, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a digital platform for accurate analysis of bomb explosion-related incidents and shared details of work being done to set up a new NSG regional hub in Ayodhya, in addition to six other centres.

Describing the new National IED Data Management System (NIDMS) of the National Security Guard (NSG) as the next-generation security shield against terrorism, HM Shah said the digital platform will prove extremely important in investigating terrorist activities, understanding trends in explosions, and formulating effective strategies against them.

“The NIDMS will become a robust platform for accurately analysing the patterns of bomb explosions that have occurred in the country so far, the modus operandi, and the explosives used,” said the Home Minister after inaugurating the platform through video conferencing.

He said NIDMS will serve as a single-click access window for data scattered across different case files for investigating agencies and anti-terror organisations.

With the help of AI, NIDMS will connect with other data sources to create a strong security grid in the country, he said.

Home Minister Shah said that through 'One Nation, One Data Repository', the data scattered across different departments will now become available to every police unit as a national asset.

NIDMS will prove extremely important in investigating terrorist activities, understanding trends in explosions, and formulating effective strategies against them, he said.

Home Minister Shah said that NSG is a strong pillar of our country's internal security. Due to the valour, unique skills and unwavering dedication of NSG personnel, our citizens can sleep peacefully.

He said that whether it is responding accurately and swiftly to an attack anywhere, maintaining constant preparedness for anti-hijack operations, conducting bomb disposal operations, or facing any other challenge - in every field, NSG has not only delivered outstanding performance but has also achieved successful results every time.

The Home Minister said that the NSG is a world-class and zero-error force of India.

He said that over these four decades, the NSG has continued the process of transforming itself in line with the constantly changing security landscape.

The NSG's regional hubs will now operate from different parts of the country - Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. In addition, a new hub is also being set up in Ayodhya. This will significantly reduce the time taken by the NSG to reach any location, he said.

The NSG was established in 1984, and since then, irrespective of the nature of any incident, it has continuously analysed terrorist incidents across the world and has kept itself fully prepared to deal with every type of situation.

He said that counter-terrorism operations, anti-aircraft hijacking missions, advanced systems for bomb disposal, and now the creation of a platform to share its data with all agencies are all important responsibilities being carried out by the NSG. The Home Minister said that for their valour, NSG officers and commandos have been honoured many times at various levels. These include three Ashok Chakras, two Kirti Chakras, three Shaurya Chakras, 10 Police Medals, and 44 Sena Medals.

The Home Minister said that over these four decades, the NSG has continued the process of transforming itself in line with the constantly changing security landscape.

HM Shah stated that there are Special Action Groups in Delhi, which have been established as counter-terrorism and anti-hijacking groups. In a way, the NSG remains on its toes 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and the country has certainly benefited from this.