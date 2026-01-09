'I Was Struggling For My Life': Kite 'Manjha' Injures Pune Woman Ahead Of Makar Sankranti, Viral Video Sparks Debate

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Instagram video shared by Tanya Poddar has triggered concern and panic online after she described a near-fatal incident involving sharp kite string, or manjha, while returning home from work.

In the now-viral clip, Tanya recounts how the incident occurred on 2 January when she was just a few hundred metres away from her residence. While crossing a bridge in Pune-part of her regular commute-she suddenly felt a thread tighten around her neck. Initially mistaking it for something harmless, she soon realised it was an extremely sharp manjha that caused immediate cuts and burn injuries.

| Man rides his horse through Target store in viral video – What happens next?

She said repeated attempts to remove the string left her with a stitched finger, wounds on her neck caused by friction, and lasting trauma.“I was struggling for my life,” she said in the video, adding that a slightly deeper cut could have damaged her vocal cords. She later sought medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

What has further fuelled outrage online is her claim that the kite was being flown from a bridge-an act many users called reckless and dangerous, especially in high-traffic areas. While acknowledging the cultural significance of kite flying during Makar Sankranti, Tanya urged people to celebrate responsibly and avoid locations that put commuters at risk.

Watch the viral video here:

In her caption, she also pointed out that sharp manjha is already banned under orders issued by the National Green Tribunal, yet continues to be used casually.“Celebrations should never put lives at risk,” she wrote, urging people to share her video to raise awareness.

| Microsoft employee shows off year-end surprise from company in viral video

The video prompted a flood of reactions on social media. Several users shared similar experiences, with one comment reading,“OMG.... Govt should BAN on selling these sharp threads or any glass objects that could harm people in public. This is utterly irresponsible & neglected aspect. One of my friend also experienced the same situation while driving her two wheeler. Luckily she was saved. but still suffers pain while talking or swallowing. This is extremely dangerous. The Authorities Must take strict Actions. BAN these items.” Another wrote,“That's scary. I hope everything's fine with you now."

Others demanded stricter enforcement of existing bans, tagging local authorities and traffic police.“Oh god....that's really scary. I hope you are okay and thanks for raising it. People really need to have some basic civic sense."

| Viral video: Sudha Chandran tries to bite people at Mata ki Chowki | Watch

As the video continues to circulate, it has reignited conversations around public safety, enforcement failures and the need for greater accountability during festive celebrations-echoing Tanya's warning that while she survived, the next victim may not be as lucky.