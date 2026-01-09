Over 1,000 Settlements In Ukraine Left Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Due to heavy ice accumulation and resulting breaks in overhead power lines, more than 1,000 settlements in most regions of Ukraine were fully or partially left without power as of this morning. The largest number of weather-related outages was recorded in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. Ukrenergo and regional power company crews are working around the clock to fix the damage," the statement reads.

In addition, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions, with the heaviest strike hitting Kyiv and the Kyiv region, with a significant number of consumers left without electricity.

Water infrastructure facilities in Kyiv left without power due to Russian attack

Power outages have also been reported in the Donetsk region as a result of enemy shelling. Emergency repair work has already begun everywhere the security situation allows.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by Russian attacks, emergency power outages were applied in several regions this morning. In other regions, scheduled rolling outages for households and power limitation schedules for businesses are in effect.

As of 09:30 on Friday, electricity consumption was 3.1% lower than at the same time on Thursday, due to the large number of consumers left without power as a result of Russian strikes, as well as severe weather conditions.

Following a massive attack on the night of January 8-9, more than 500,000 consumers in Kyiv and the Kyiv region were left without electricity, and the city of Slavutych has once again been completely cut off from power.