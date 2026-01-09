Azerbaijan Extradites Internationally Wanted Individual To Uzbekistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has complied with an international request from Uzbekistan's Prosecutor General's Office, facilitating the extradition of a wanted individual, Trend reports via the Prosecutor General's Office.

The request concerned Imani Ali Abdollah, born on March 30, 1970, a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who had been placed on an international wanted list after being found guilty of fraud. The request was reviewed and granted by the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The individual, identified and apprehended in Azerbaijan in 2025, was extradited pursuant to the provisions of the Convention on Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family, and Criminal Matters, dated October 7, 2002. Following the decision for extradition, he was transferred to the relevant authorities of Uzbekistan, under the escort of a specialized convoy from the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.