Azerbaijan Extradites Internationally Wanted Individual To Uzbekistan
The request concerned Imani Ali Abdollah, born on March 30, 1970, a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who had been placed on an international wanted list after being found guilty of fraud. The request was reviewed and granted by the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The individual, identified and apprehended in Azerbaijan in 2025, was extradited pursuant to the provisions of the Convention on Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family, and Criminal Matters, dated October 7, 2002. Following the decision for extradition, he was transferred to the relevant authorities of Uzbekistan, under the escort of a specialized convoy from the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment