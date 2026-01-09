403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NPST And Infinity Infoway Join Hands To Convert Education And Transport ID Cards To Digital Rupay Cards
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India | 9 January 2026: Network People Services Technologies Limited (NPST), a leading digital banking and payments technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with Infinity Infoway Ltd to convert education and transport ID cards to digital RuPay cards.
NPST's Rupay enabled TimePay Prepaid Card with Infinity Infoway brings embedded payments into the enterprise operations by integrating prepaid payment capabilities with ERP-led business workflows. Student IDs, employee IDs, and driver IDs are converted into secure, prepaid credentials that support operational use cases, with payments acting as a natural extension of how organisations already function.
Infinity Infoway's ERP governs core operational processes such as identity issuance, role definition, access rights, approvals, and policy enforcement. NPST's payment layer is embedded into this operational framework, allowing transactions to occur only within the boundaries defined by the organisation. As a result, who can spend, where they can spend, and how payments are used are determined by operational rules, not manual intervention.
This approach enables organisations to run day to day operations more efficiently while ensuring that payments remain controlled, auditable, and compliant. Timepay Card users benefit from a simple, cashless experience through credentials they already carry, while institutions retain full operational oversight through a single, integrated system. Designed to work seamlessly across both offline and online acceptance points, the solution is well suited for campuses, transport ecosystems, and enterprise environments.
For educational institutions, the partnership embeds prepaid payments into academic and administrative workflows, enabling controlled usage across approved on campus merchants and predefined categories such as canteens, bookstores, and transportation. Parents can preload funds, reducing cash handling while ensuring transaction visibility, auditability, and misuse prevention. The platform also supports core school and student management operations, including identity management, administration, and operational reporting, through a single integrated system.
For transport companies and fleet operators, the platform embeds prepaid payments into operational workflows to address challenges such as fuel overbilling and misuse of cash advances. Driver issued identity credentials can be configured for use only at authorised fuel stations or approved expense categories, with predefined limits governed by operational policies. Digital transaction trails and real time reconciliation improve cost control and audit readiness, while supporting safer, cashless operations for drivers. The platform also integrates fleet operations such as inventory management, fuel controls, and employee management within a single system.
The solution will be rolled out pan India in a phased manner, beginning with controlled deployments across select educational institutions and enterprises, followed by broader expansion based on partner requirements and regulatory guidelines.
Commenting on the partnership, Deepak Chand Thakur, Chief Executive Officer and Co founder, NPST, said, "Financial inclusion must move beyond access to bank accounts and focus on real world usability. By embedding payments directly into identity credentials, Timepay enables institutions to digitise everyday transactions while retaining control, compliance, and transparency. This partnership with Infinity Infoway reflects our commitment to building payment solutions that are practical, secure, and designed for large scale adoption."
The partnership underscores a shared vision between NPST and Infinity Infoway to bring identity and payments together through a secure, prepaid model, driving the next phase of digital payment adoption across education, enterprise, and mobility ecosystems.
Announcing the partnership with NPST, the Founder and Managing Director of Infinity Infoway, Mr. Bhavesh Gadhethariya, stated, "Together, we aim to build a single identity-based, infinite payments ecosystem for students, employees, and drivers. Infinity's strong capabilities and large-scale presence in the education ecosystem will enable us to create new milestones and deliver greater value to students, parents, and education management."
He further added that this partnership with NPST will be a significant strategic addition to Infinity ERP, strengthening its differentiation in the market and supporting the company's value-driven vision and long-term business growth. At Infinity, customer success through technology remains our core mission, and this collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering meaningful, scalable, and innovative solutions.
About NPST:
Incorporated in 2013, NPST is one of India's leading digital banking and payments technology companies, listed on both NSE and BSE. Operating as a Technology Service Provider (TSP) and a Payment Platform as a Service Provider (PaaS), the company offers an integrated suite of solutions, including switches (UPI, IMPS, Banking Connect), BBPS integrations, banking super apps, merchant acquiring (online and offline), dispute management, and an AI-enabled fraud management RegTech solution.
Driven by its vision to deliver digital technology across the financial value chain, NPST works with regulators, banks, fintechs, payment aggregators and gateways, and NBFCs to power secure, scalable, and seamless digital financial services. NPST supports 100+ customers and processes 18 Bn+ transactions annually. Through its technology-first approach, the company continues to strengthen and advance India's digital payments ecosystem.
About Infinity:
Infinity is a SaaS company specialising in AI-powered ERP and digital transformation solutions for the education and industry sectors. Its offerings serve universities, colleges, schools, corporate enterprises, and the bus travel industry since 2008.
Infinity brings proven working with 50+ universities, 1,000+ colleges and schools, and 10+ million students, enabling effective technology management through Intelligent Campus Management, AI-driven Online Examinations, Question Paper Delivery Systems (QPDS) with Proctoring, and Digital Learning solutions aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Across India, Infinity also serves 600+ corporate and travel customers, managing technology for 100,000+ employees and drivers, and processing over 5 billion API requests annually.
NPST's Rupay enabled TimePay Prepaid Card with Infinity Infoway brings embedded payments into the enterprise operations by integrating prepaid payment capabilities with ERP-led business workflows. Student IDs, employee IDs, and driver IDs are converted into secure, prepaid credentials that support operational use cases, with payments acting as a natural extension of how organisations already function.
Infinity Infoway's ERP governs core operational processes such as identity issuance, role definition, access rights, approvals, and policy enforcement. NPST's payment layer is embedded into this operational framework, allowing transactions to occur only within the boundaries defined by the organisation. As a result, who can spend, where they can spend, and how payments are used are determined by operational rules, not manual intervention.
This approach enables organisations to run day to day operations more efficiently while ensuring that payments remain controlled, auditable, and compliant. Timepay Card users benefit from a simple, cashless experience through credentials they already carry, while institutions retain full operational oversight through a single, integrated system. Designed to work seamlessly across both offline and online acceptance points, the solution is well suited for campuses, transport ecosystems, and enterprise environments.
For educational institutions, the partnership embeds prepaid payments into academic and administrative workflows, enabling controlled usage across approved on campus merchants and predefined categories such as canteens, bookstores, and transportation. Parents can preload funds, reducing cash handling while ensuring transaction visibility, auditability, and misuse prevention. The platform also supports core school and student management operations, including identity management, administration, and operational reporting, through a single integrated system.
For transport companies and fleet operators, the platform embeds prepaid payments into operational workflows to address challenges such as fuel overbilling and misuse of cash advances. Driver issued identity credentials can be configured for use only at authorised fuel stations or approved expense categories, with predefined limits governed by operational policies. Digital transaction trails and real time reconciliation improve cost control and audit readiness, while supporting safer, cashless operations for drivers. The platform also integrates fleet operations such as inventory management, fuel controls, and employee management within a single system.
The solution will be rolled out pan India in a phased manner, beginning with controlled deployments across select educational institutions and enterprises, followed by broader expansion based on partner requirements and regulatory guidelines.
Commenting on the partnership, Deepak Chand Thakur, Chief Executive Officer and Co founder, NPST, said, "Financial inclusion must move beyond access to bank accounts and focus on real world usability. By embedding payments directly into identity credentials, Timepay enables institutions to digitise everyday transactions while retaining control, compliance, and transparency. This partnership with Infinity Infoway reflects our commitment to building payment solutions that are practical, secure, and designed for large scale adoption."
The partnership underscores a shared vision between NPST and Infinity Infoway to bring identity and payments together through a secure, prepaid model, driving the next phase of digital payment adoption across education, enterprise, and mobility ecosystems.
Announcing the partnership with NPST, the Founder and Managing Director of Infinity Infoway, Mr. Bhavesh Gadhethariya, stated, "Together, we aim to build a single identity-based, infinite payments ecosystem for students, employees, and drivers. Infinity's strong capabilities and large-scale presence in the education ecosystem will enable us to create new milestones and deliver greater value to students, parents, and education management."
He further added that this partnership with NPST will be a significant strategic addition to Infinity ERP, strengthening its differentiation in the market and supporting the company's value-driven vision and long-term business growth. At Infinity, customer success through technology remains our core mission, and this collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering meaningful, scalable, and innovative solutions.
About NPST:
Incorporated in 2013, NPST is one of India's leading digital banking and payments technology companies, listed on both NSE and BSE. Operating as a Technology Service Provider (TSP) and a Payment Platform as a Service Provider (PaaS), the company offers an integrated suite of solutions, including switches (UPI, IMPS, Banking Connect), BBPS integrations, banking super apps, merchant acquiring (online and offline), dispute management, and an AI-enabled fraud management RegTech solution.
Driven by its vision to deliver digital technology across the financial value chain, NPST works with regulators, banks, fintechs, payment aggregators and gateways, and NBFCs to power secure, scalable, and seamless digital financial services. NPST supports 100+ customers and processes 18 Bn+ transactions annually. Through its technology-first approach, the company continues to strengthen and advance India's digital payments ecosystem.
About Infinity:
Infinity is a SaaS company specialising in AI-powered ERP and digital transformation solutions for the education and industry sectors. Its offerings serve universities, colleges, schools, corporate enterprises, and the bus travel industry since 2008.
Infinity brings proven working with 50+ universities, 1,000+ colleges and schools, and 10+ million students, enabling effective technology management through Intelligent Campus Management, AI-driven Online Examinations, Question Paper Delivery Systems (QPDS) with Proctoring, and Digital Learning solutions aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Across India, Infinity also serves 600+ corporate and travel customers, managing technology for 100,000+ employees and drivers, and processing over 5 billion API requests annually.
User:- Kanishka Choudhary
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment