Kaldalón Hf.: Announcement From The Nomination Committee

The Nomination Committee of Kaldalón serves an advisory role in the selection of the Company's Board of Directors and nominates candidates for board positions. Further details on the role of the Nomination Committee and its rules of procedure are available on Kaldalón's website.

The Nomination Committee of Kaldalón invites proposals for board members or declarations of candidacy for the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the company, scheduled for 26 March 2026. The committee requests that such information will be sent to the committee's email address, ..., no later than 30 January 2026. Candidacies must include information on the candidacy form, which can be found on Kaldalón's website.

The above deadline does not restrict candidates' right to submit declaration of candidacy within the timeframe stipulated by corporate law, which is five days before the Annual General Meeting. However, the committee does not guarantee that it will review such declarations submitted after 30 January. The committee's recommendations and other candidacies for board positions will be published alongside the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders who wish to meet or convey messages to the Nomination Committee in the lead-up to the 2026 Annual General Meeting are encouraged to contact the committee.