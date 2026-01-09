Victim Toll After Russian Attack In Kyiv Region Climbs To Five
In particular, three private houses, one high-rise building, and a utility trailer were damaged in the Brovary district. A family was injured as a result of a hostile drone strike: Three adults and a five-year-old girl were taken to the hospital. Another wounded person was provided with medical assistance on the spot.
In the Boryspil district, two residential buildings, a garage, and a car were damaged.
In the Vyshhorod district, a house and a fence were damaged, and in the Obukhiv district, a farm building and a warehouse were damaged.
Patrols, investigative and operational groups, and bomb disposal experts from the regional police department, as well as the State Emergency Service, are working at the sites of the enemy strikes.Read also: Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 1,030 over past day
Criminal proceedings have been initiated based on allegations of war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 9, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. Four people are known to have been killed and 25 injured.
Photo: National Police
