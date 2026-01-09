Northern Railway Extends Katra Special Train Operations

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Northern Railway, Jammu Division, on Thursday announced the extension of services of Special Reserved Train No. 04081/04082 between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, citing heavy passenger demand and convenience of travellers.

An official told KNO that train No. 04081 from New Delhi to Katra will operate on January 9 and 10, while train No. 04082 from Katra to New Delhi will run on January 10 and 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the services were scheduled to run between December 27 and January 4 for train 04081 and December 28 to January 5 for train 04082.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the extension follows the success of the earlier operations, with nearly 100 per cent occupancy recorded during previous trips.

He added that the timing of the train is convenient for passengers and requested travellers to check the schedule on Dial 139 or the NTES portal before starting their journey.