Northern Railway Extends Katra Special Train Operations
An official told KNO that train No. 04081 from New Delhi to Katra will operate on January 9 and 10, while train No. 04082 from Katra to New Delhi will run on January 10 and 11.
ADVERTISEMENT
Earlier, the services were scheduled to run between December 27 and January 4 for train 04081 and December 28 to January 5 for train 04082.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the extension follows the success of the earlier operations, with nearly 100 per cent occupancy recorded during previous trips.
He added that the timing of the train is convenient for passengers and requested travellers to check the schedule on Dial 139 or the NTES portal before starting their journey.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment