Police Step Up Vehicle Checks In Kashmir Ahead Of Republic Day

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Police on Thursday intensified checking and frisking operations along the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Qazigund area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district ahead of Republic Day celebrations to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.

An official said the security drive was carried out on NH-44 under heightened alert, with police personnel checking vehicles and frisking commuters as part of precautionary measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

The operation was led by the Station House Officer of Qazigund police station, Syed Nazir Indrabi, under the supervision of the Additional Superintendent of Police (Highway) and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer Qazigund, on the directions of SSP Kulgam Anayat Ali Choudhary.

“Close vigil is being maintained on the overall security situation in the district. Senior police officers are personally monitoring the arrangements to ensure a safe and secure environment for Republic Day celebrations,” the official said.

Police said such checking and frisking drives will continue in the coming days as part of enhanced security measures across the district

LG To Preside Over R-Day Parade

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the main function of Republic Day celebrations, 2026, to be held at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, where he will also take the salute.

All officers and officials of the Government and Public Sector Undertakings stationed at Jammu have been directed to attend the function as part of their official duty.

The Government has also directed all Heads of Departments and Chief Executives of Public Sector Undertakings to ensure their own presence along with that of employees working under them to mark the national event with due solemnity and participation.