$43+ Bn Airborne ISR Markets, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F - Growing Counterterrorism Efforts And Geopolitical Tensions Further Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airborne ISR Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The airborne ISR market has experienced remarkable growth recently and is poised for significant expansion. From a value of $31.59 billion in 2025, it is anticipated to grow to $33.83 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

The historic surge is largely due to increasing demand for real-time intelligence for military operations, enhanced deployment of platforms with advanced ISR systems, and advancements in sensor and radar technologies. Additionally, military modernization programs are integrating superior airborne ISR capabilities, significantly amplifying market growth.

Forecasted growth suggests the market will reach $43.04 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.2%. This prediction is supported by a surge in multi-domain operations necessitating integrated ISR platforms, greater use of unmanned aerial systems, and a swelling demand for AI-enabled analytics to process complex ISR data. Moreover, investment in next-generation sensors and communication systems is set to boost ISR performance amid geopolitical tensions prompting procurement of advanced platforms. Key trends include a rising demand for long-range surveillance capabilities and increased integration of multi-sensor fusion payloads, enhancing real-time threat detection and early-warning systems.

Heightened threats of terrorism are also expected to drive the market. According to the Institute for Economics & Peace, terrorism-related deaths outside Afghanistan increased by 4% in 2023 compared to 2022, highlighting a growing demand for ISSI tools that offer real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to counter global threats effectively.

Leading companies in the market are leveraging innovative multi-sensor technologies to sharpen ISR capabilities. For instance, L3Harris Technologies Inc., in collaboration with ELT Group, launched the first multi-sensor ISR test facility outside the U.S. in July 2025, aimed to support platforms like the G550 JAMMS and electronic attack aircraft. This facility will elevate sensor testing and operational readiness for defense forces, employing ELT Group's extensive expertise in electromagnetic spectrum operations.

In August 2025, Voyager Technologies acquired ElectroMagnetic Systems Inc. to boost its portfolio with EMSI's advanced AI-driven radar, enhancing real-time ISR capabilities for national security and commercial sectors, and expediting decision-making processes.

The leading players dominating the market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, among others. North America holds the largest market share, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region.

Global trade relations and tariffs are impacting the airborne ISR market, affecting the cost of importing key components. However, they are simultaneously fostering domestic production and supply-chain resilience, positively influencing the ecosystem. The market research report offers in-depth insights, including regional shares, market trends, and strategic recommendations for navigating this dynamic global market landscape.

The airborne ISR market comprises the sale of fixed-wing and rotary-wing platforms, with values reflecting 'factory gate' revenues. Covering regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and notable countries including the USA, China, India, and Russia, the market serves a fusion of military and commercial sectors, focusing on areas like border surveillance, target tracking, and beyond.

Key Attributes:

