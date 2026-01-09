403
Earthquake Today: 12 Tremors Jolt Parts Of Gujarat's Rajkot
(MENAFN- Live Mint) At least 12 tremors of magnitude ranging from 2.6 to 3.8 jolted Gujarat's Saurashtra region between Thursday night and Friday afternoon, triggering panic among residents of three talukas in Rajkot district, with many of them seeking refuge in open fields as a precautionary measure.
Rajkot Collector Om Prakash, however, said 21 tremors have been recorded in Upleta, Dhoraji and Jetpur talukas in the district, with their magnitudes ranging from 1.4 to 3.8.
