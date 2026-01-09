Earthquake Today: 12 Tremors Jolt Parts Of Gujarat's Rajkot

Rajkot Collector Om Prakash, however, said 21 tremors have been recorded in Upleta, Dhoraji and Jetpur talukas in the district, with their magnitudes ranging from 1.4 to 3.8.

