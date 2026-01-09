The Raja Saab: Fans Celebrate Prabhas's Return To The Big Screen

Fan Frenzy as 'The Raja Saab' Hits Theatres

Prabhas's much-awaited film 'The Raja Saab' has finally opened in theatres across the country, leaving fans joyous. Turning it into a festive celebration, fans appeared highly excited to catch the actor on the big screen.

While multiple cinema halls witnessed a significant crowd from the early hours of the morning, with fans arriving to catch the first shows of 'The Raja Saab', Hyderabad's Sandhya theatre also saw an unmatched energy among the crowd. Visuals from outside the cinema hall show a towering cut-out of Prabhas adorned with flower garlands. Fans were also seen carrying banners and posters of 'The Raja Saab', while others were dressed in customised t-shirts bearing the actor's photos.

Fans Declare Film a 'Blockbuster'

One of the elated fans told ANI, "The movie is a blockbuster. He is a great actor. The movie has the potential to gross from Rs 500 Cr to 1000 Cr. We are all very excited about the release of this movie."

Others already declared the film a "superhit" and "blockbuster". Meanwhile, the visuals also show the jubilant crowds chanting Prabhas' name, adding to the nationwide buzz surrounding the film. As whistles, cheers, and applause echoed outside the theatres, the film's release marks a significant moment for fans who continue to root for the actor.

About 'The Raja Saab'

Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, 'The RajaSaab' stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.

Plot and Key Characters

Earlier in December, the makers unveiled the film's trailer, offering a glimpse into the story and the key characters. Led by Rebel Star Prabhas, the trailer builds toward a gripping confrontation with Sanjay Dutt, whose character appears to control fear through hypnotism. Prabhas plays the role of RajaSaab, a man bound closely to his grandmother, portrayed by Zarina Wahab.

'The Raja Saab' made a pan-India release on Friday, January 9, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

