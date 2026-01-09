BIG: Russian Drone Attack Hits Kyiv Four Killed, 19 Injured

At least four people were killed and 19 injured after Russian drones struck Ukraine's capital Kyiv, triggering fires and heavy damage. Ukrainian officials said multiple residential buildings were hit, including high-rises, as air raid alerts remained active for hours amid continued bombardment.

