Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BIG: Russian Drone Attack Hits Kyiv Four Killed, 19 Injured


2026-01-09 05:00:41
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

At least four people were killed and 19 injured after Russian drones struck Ukraine's capital Kyiv, triggering fires and heavy damage. Ukrainian officials said multiple residential buildings were hit, including high-rises, as air raid alerts remained active for hours amid continued bombardment.

AsiaNet News

