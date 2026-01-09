DIAMOND . REBEL . RENE: New Triple-Headliner Residency At Dust Las Vegas Nightclub
The idea for this collaboration emerged from the artists' mutual admiration for each other's work. April Diamond expressed her enthusiasm, stating,“I wanted to perform with artists I genuinely enjoy watching, and it just came together seamlessly.”
JC Lopez, Entertainment Director at Dust Las Vegas, remarked,“The energy, talent, and production quality of this show have truly impressed us. DIAMOND, REBEL, RENE represents the evolving landscape of Vegas entertainment.”
As the lights dim, audiences can expect an engaging mix of pop, dance, fashion, and vocals. After just two shows in 2025, the trio was invited back for an extended residency due to their growing popularity.
April Diamond is known for her engaging performances and powerful vocals, highlighted by her Billboard hit“Lose Control” and her recent single“Feels So Good.” Her ability to connect with the audience has made her a rising star in Las Vegas.
Ricky Rebel brings a vibrant style and energetic choreography that captivates audiences. His performances, including“Boys and Sometimes Girls,” showcase his dynamic stage presence.
Robert Rene offers a high-energy mix of dance hits and viral originals, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of an arena show within the intimate setting of a nightclub. His viral hit“Color My Black and White” has proven to be a crowd favorite.
The chemistry between the three artists enhances their performances, creating a sense of unity that resonates with audiences. Angela Choe, a Vegas model and performer, noted,“Their dynamic energy is amazing to watch.”
Additionally, the shows will feature guest performer Jonathon Fairchild, a local dance artist.
What to Expect in the Residency
Dust Las Vegas aims to provide an immersive nightlife experience with cutting-edge visuals and sound. The venue's vibrant atmosphere is well-suited for this residency, which promises:
- New music and mashups
- Surprise guest artists
- Enhanced visuals and lighting
April Diamond concluded,“2026 is the year we bring something bold and powerful to the stage.”
Upcoming Shows:
- January 10
- February 14
- March 14
- April 10
Tickets are available now at DustLasVegas, with seating beginning at 9:30 PM.
