Crans-Montana: Swiss President Addresses Nation In Open Letter

“We owe those affected, their families and loved ones respect, remembrance, and the obligation to do everything we can to ensure that such a catastrophe does not happen again,” he wrote in a letter that first appeared in the Schweizer Illustrierte on Friday.

The authorities are currently investigating the extent to which safety regulations were disregarded and will draw the consequences, he said.“We owe this to the victims and their families.”

Parmelin expressed his sincere condolences to them. He said he bowed his head to all those“who were lucky enough to survive the fire disaster, but are now only at the beginning of a long road to recovery”.

He paid tribute to all the people“who have helped in many different ways”. No country could cope with such an exceptional situation on its own, he said.

