'You&Me': How A Survivor Initiated Digital Trend Turned Gratitude Into A Nationwide Social Media Movement

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

Leading digital creators and thousands of users fuel organic reach and engagement Survivor led storytelling sparks conversations around blood stem cell donation A survivor-led digital movement, You&Me, captured attention across India for its heartfelt expression of gratitude, human connection, and second chances at life. What began with blood cancer and thalassemia survivors thanking their life-saving stem cell donors soon evolved into a wider cultural moment, one that DKMS Foundation India, a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing blood cancer and blood disorders such as thalassemia and aplastic anaemia, recognised and amplified for its meaningful impact.

Visuals showcasing survivor-led You&Me social media posts and creator participation driving the nationwide digital movement

On 13 June, survivors began sharing their videos and messages on Instagram Reels, offering candid and heartfelt tributes to the individuals who changed their lives by giving them a second chance. The authenticity of these expressions sparked a ripple effect across digital platforms. Inspired by these stories, employees at DKMS Foundation India joined the movement by sharing their own You&Me moments, messages dedicated to people who had supported, guided, or inspired them in meaningful ways.

The trend quickly gained momentum, with more than 1,000 individuals posting on Instagram to thank someone meaningful in their lives. Leading digital creators, including KK Create, Harshit Arora, Mr. Surenzo, and Nirmal Alfred, joined the movement, collectively generating over 1 million views across social media platforms. This amplification helped extend the message beyond core communities, playing a meaningful role in raising awareness about blood stem cell donation and its life-saving impact. Together, the participation of survivors, the public, and creators reinforced the need for more registered blood stem cell donors, encouraging audiences to engage, learn, and take action.

Patrick Paul, Executive Chairman at DKMS in India, said,“DKMS Foundation, India, celebrates the survivors who initiated this campaign, the donors who gave hope, and the community members who helped You&Me become a meaningful reminder of empathy and human connection. Through survivor stories, the campaign narratives take an effort to normalize conversations around stem cell donation, a critical yet often under-discussed need in India.”

He also added,“The registered blood stem cell donor number is insufficient in India. Currently, only 0.09% of the eligible Indian population is registered as blood stem cell donors. Delay in finding a blood stem cell donor can be life-threatening in many cases. Blood cancer and Blood disorders are progressing rapidly. Every five minutes, someone in India is diagnosed with blood cancer, and over 10,000 children are born with thalassemia major every year. Therefore, there is an urgent need to adopt better methodologies to increase donor registrations.”

Over time, You&Me evolved from a deeply personal expression of gratitude into a collective movement centered on connection and awareness. While the initial digital momentum has settled, the impact continues through the stories shared and the conversations it sparked, reinforcing the idea that a single act of kindness can offer someone a second chance at life.

Individuals between 18 and 55 years of age, in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered, are eligible to sign up as potential blood stem cell donors.

About DKMS Foundation, India

DKMS Foundation India is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and other blood disorders such as thalassemia and aplastic anaemia. The foundation aims to improve the situation of patients in India and across the world by raising awareness about blood stem cell transplantation and registering potential blood stem cell donors.

For more information, please visit: .