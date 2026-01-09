'I Will Be Cheering For You': Ellyse Perry Sends Heartfelt Message To RCB Ahead Of WPL 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Australia's premier all-rounder and Royal Challengers Bengaluru top-notch player Ellyse Perry made her presence felt ahead of the team's opening match in WPL 2026 against the Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium. Perry, who has withdrawn from the tournament citing personal reasons, sent a heartfelt video message to the fans and the team on Friday morning.

The 2024 WPL champions RCB, posted a video of Perry on Instagram with the caption,“ A familiar voice wishing strength and support. Perry sends her love and luck to the squad for the #WPL2026 season ahead.”

The video captures Perry speaking directly to her teammates and the loyal“RCB Bold” fanbase, reinforcing the bond she has built with the city over the last three years.

Despite missing the action on the field, Perry assured everyone that she will watch every match and support the team from her home. RCB's trump card also urged fans to cheer for the team.

“Hey team, all the very best tonight and for all of the WPL. I hope you guys have a great time. You've got the best fans in the world, and I'm sure they'll be there cheering you on, as will I from home. Go well, have a great time,” Perry said in RCB's Instagram post.

Perry's withdrawal from WPL 2026 due to personal reasons marks the end of an era of unprecedented consistency in the tournament. Perry was retained by RCB for a staggering Rs 2 crore ahead of the season. She has scored 972 runs across three seasons.

Perry was the Orange Cap winner in 2024, scoring 347 runs at an average of 69.40. She has also taken 14 wickets in the WPL. Perry holds the record for the best-ever bowling figures in WPL history with her devastating 6/15 against Mumbai. Her ability to anchor the middle order and provide crucial breakthroughs with her medium pace made her the most valuable player of the RCB setup.