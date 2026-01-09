Syria Interested In Adopting Azerbaijan's SME House Model

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Syria has expressed interest in implementing Azerbaijan's SME house model, following discussions between relevant institutions of the two countries.

Azernews reports that a meeting was held between representatives of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), the Director General of the Syrian Small and Medium Business Development Agency, Ihab Zukur, and Azerbaijan's Chargé d'Affaires in Damascus, Elnur Shahhuseynov.

According to SMEDA, the online meeting provided detailed information on Azerbaijan's SME house model, the services offered at SME development centers, the“Startup” certificate mechanism, and SME clusters.

It was emphasized that the agency's support tools, including grant competitions and market research, play an important role in developing entrepreneurial activity and strengthening the market positions of small and medium-sized businesses.

The sides also discussed the possibility of benefiting from and applying Azerbaijani experience in Syria, expanding trade and investment cooperation between Azerbaijani and Syrian SMEs, and exchanging experience in organizing, regulating, and delivering services in the SME sector.