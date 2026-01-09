403
Diljit Dosanjh And Sachet-Parampara Strike An Emotional Chord With 'Ishq Da Chehra' Soulful Melody From Border 2
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The makers of Border 2, T-Series and JP Films, have unveiled their next song, 'Ishq Da Chehra', a soulful romantic melody that offers a glimpse into the emotional world of the film. Rooted in love, longing, and quiet strength, the song beautifully shifts the lens from the battlefield to the hearts of the soldiers, presenting personal bonds that give them strength beyond the frontlines.
Through heart-warming montages, the track reveals tender, intimate moments shared by the characters with their partners, highlighting love as a powerful anchor amidst duty and sacrifice. Composed by the celebrated duo *Sachet-Parampara*, with heartfelt lyrics by *Kausar Munir* and sung by *Diljit Dosanjh, Parampara Tandon, and Sachet Tandon*, 'Ishq Da Chehra' weaves together the stories of *Sunny Deol and Mona Singh, Varun Dhawan and Medha Rana, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, and Ahan Shetty and Anyaa Singh*. Each pairing reflects a different shade of love that is unconditional and resilient, adding emotional depth to the larger narrative of Border 2.
Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh. Gear up for this monumental saga of patriotism and courage, as Border 2 storms into cinemas on January 23rd 2026.
