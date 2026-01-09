Emergency Power Outages Implemented In Kyiv, Two Districts Of Kyiv Region
Scheduled blackout timetables do not apply during emergency outages.
According to the DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Networks, emergency outages have been implemented in the Boryspil district and parts of the Brovary district. Power will be restored once the situation stabilizes.
In other districts of the region, scheduled stabilization outages remain in effect.
The DTEK later adde that on the left bank of Kyiv, emergency outages were applied due to a massive attack, while on the right bank, scheduled blackout timetables continue.
Energy workers are already working to restore electricity and heat to Kyiv residents' homes.
“First and foremost, we are trying to restore power to the city's critical infrastructure,” the DTEK said.Read also: Hundreds of thousands still cut off from heat and water after Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 9, Russia attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles, injuring 24 people and killing four.
