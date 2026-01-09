Clean Remedies Announces MLK Weekend Promotion On Hemp-Derived THC And CBD Products

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Clean Remedies, a natural wellness brand known for their hemp-derived CBD and THC products, has announced a special Martin Luther King Jr. weekend promotion running from January 16 through January 19, 2026. The limited-time event is designed to give customers an opportunity to explore a wider range of the brand's hemp-derived THC and CBD gummies, edibles, and other products during the long weekend.

During the sale, Clean Remedies will offer a buy one item, get the second at 40% off discount with the use of the code MLK40. The promotion applies across the entirety of the brand's online catalog, from naturally flavored gummies to creamy, luxurious chocolates.

Clean Remedies offers a diverse selection of products made with federally compliant, hemp-derived cannabinoids, including Delta 9 THC, Delta 8 THC, and CBD. Among its most popular offerings are Delta 9 THC Gummies, which are formulated using hemp-derived Delta 9 THC in accordance with federal guidelines. The brand also carries a variety of other THC edibles and gummies that feature different cannabinoid profiles, including options with THC, CBD, or a combination of both.

The company emphasizes transparency and consistency in its formulations, focusing on high-quality ingredients and clear labels that help customers make informed decisions. Clean Remedies' offerings are designed for individuals seeking natural, hemp-derived options that align with their lifestyle, whether that includes moments of relaxation, creativity, or balance.

Clean Remedies' products are available online, and all offerings comply with applicable federal standards and regulations. The MLK weekend promotion runs exclusively from January 16 through January 19, and the MLK40 code must be applied at checkout to receive the discount. Additional details about the promotion and Clean Remedies' full product lineup can be found on the company's official website, .

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for advice from a physician or other healthcare professional. Always consult with a qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition or health concerns.

