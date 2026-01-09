Mamata Interfering In ED Raid, Undermining Constitution: WB BJP Chief

West Bengal BJP President and MP Samik Bhattacharya on Friday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of undermining constitutional values and interfering in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid in the state.

BJP Slams CM for Undermining Constitution

Reacting to recent developments, Bhattacharya questioned the conduct of a sitting Chief Minister and alleged that Banerjee interfered during an ongoing search operation. "Can any Chief Minister who has taken the oath of the Constitution do such a thing? Has anyone ever seen such a sight in India? The Chief Minister of a state, where a raid is going on, and she comes to steal files. They are snatching files from government officials," he said.

Claiming that the situation in West Bengal was clear to the entire country, the BJP MP said that people had decided to remove Mamata Banerjee from power. "The whole nation knows what is happening in Bengal. But the people have made up their minds. The people are supreme, and they have decided to remove West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee from power," he added.

Bhattacharya also praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying,"In the history of independent India, no one else like Amit Shah has been born. Amit Shah shows dreams and makes them a reality."

Speaking on the BJP's organisational preparedness in the state, Bhattacharya said, "We are engaged in preparations. So far, from an organisational standpoint and strength, we are satisfied with our activities."

Questioning the state of democracy in West Bengal, he added, "What is happening in West Bengal right now in the name of democracy? The people of West Bengal have made up their minds. Mamata Banerjee will be removed from power."

Mamata Banerjee Accuses Centre of Misusing Agencies

Bhattacharya's remarks came after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accompanied by West Bengal Police personnel, allegedly obstructed an ED raid at the I-PAC office. Banerjee alleged that the central agency had seized party-related materials, including hard disks, candidate lists and strategic documents, and accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of misusing central agencies. "Is it the duty of the ED, Amit Shah, to collect the party's hard disk, candidate list? The nasty, naughty Home Minister who cannot protect the country is taking away all my party documents," Banerjee told reporters.

Issuing a challenge to the BJP and Amit Shah, the Chief Minister said, "If Amit Shah wants Bengal, then come, fight democratically, and win. Everyone must know what kind of operation has been carried out. Starting at 6:00 a.m., they arrived and seized the party's data, laptops, strategies and mobile phones. Their forensic experts transferred all the data. I believe this is a crime."

Banerjee also claimed that I-PAC was not a private organisation but an authorised team working for the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). She alleged that the ED had confiscated sensitive documents, including data linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

ED Alleges Obstruction, Removal of Evidence

Countering these allegations, the ED accused Mamata Banerjee of entering the residential premises of Prateek Jain, director of I-PAC, during the ongoing search operation and taking away key evidence. "Banerjee entered the residential premises of Prateek Jain and took away key evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices," the ED said, adding that her convoy then proceeded to I-PAC's office, from where "Ms Banerjee, her aides and the state police personnel forcibly removed physical documents and electronic evidence."

Clarifying its position, the ED said, "The search is evidence-based and is not targeted at any political establishment. No party office has been searched. The search is not linked to any elections and is part of a regular crackdown on money laundering."

The agency added that individuals linked to coal smuggling proceeds, hawala operators and handlers were covered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) searches conducted on Thursday.

Political Face-Off Intensifies

This development in West Bengal has led to a sharp face-off between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. (ANI)

