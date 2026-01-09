A.R. Rahman Opens Up On Friendships, Team Support, And Lifting Others To Success

World-renowned composer A.R. Rahman is admired not just for his music but also his humility. Valuing solitude over industry friendships, he cherishes genuine bonds with colleagues and inspires those around him to achieve greater success.

World-renowned composer A.R. Rahman has won hearts not only with his soul-stirring music but also with his humility. Despite his global fame, he shares candid thoughts on relationships and friendships, offering rare insights into the mindset of a true achiever. His perspective reveals the simplicity and grounded nature behind the legend.

Rahman openly admits that he has no friends within the film industry, valuing solitude above all. He considers his drivers, assistants, and daily colleagues as his true friends. This connection with the working class, regardless of social status, showcases his respect for people and his ability to find genuine bonds beyond fame and recognition.

Rahman treats his team not just as employees but as potential trailblazers. He constantly motivates his sound engineers, cinematographers, and crew to dream bigger, asking them when they plan to take the next step in their careers. His guidance inspires ambition, pushing those around him to grow and achieve more than they imagined.

In an industry often marked by competition, Rahman's focus on uplifting those around him is remarkable. His compassion and encouragement contrast sharply with the ego-driven environment, highlighting the humanity that makes him stand out globally. By nurturing talent and promoting growth, Rahman proves that true success lies in helping others succeed.