Bengaluru Couple Stranded With Toddler On Roadside Get Help From Kind Delivery Person Netizens React Watch

A Bengaluru couple, stranded on the roadside with a toddler and a bike, which ran out of fuel, watched commuters pass by on the busy road, hoping to receive some help in the late hours of the day.

However, a delivery person, reportedly from Swiggy, came to their rescue, saving the day with his kindness.

Out for a routine day at work, the delivery agent, Anil Sahu, saw the couple stranded on the road without fuel and stopped to help.

In an Instagram Reel, the delivery agent briefly explained the incident and said the couple had run out of petrol, leaving them stuck on the road with a child.

As seen in the video, Sahu noticed the family of three standing next to a bike and, sensing something was wrong, decided to help. On enquiring, the woman told Sahu that their bike had run out of petrol completely, leaving them stuck and unsure of what to do next.

Without a second thought, Sahu offered the family extra fuel he was carrying with him. He quickly parked his motorcycle and handed the stranded family a small plastic bottle filled with petrol.

Thankful for the petrol, enough to get them to a petrol pump, the man tried to offer money. However, Sahu politely refused and said he does not want anything –“Consider it a help”.

Social media users were in awe of the delivery person who helped the couple, without expecting anything in exchange.

“Helping without expecting anything is true help...salute to you brother,” a user said. Another added,“Great work brother🔥🔥”

A user lauded his work and said,“Sahi kaam kr rhe ho bhai.”“bhout badhiya bhai,” said another user.

“Good work bhai good work,” another user chimed in.“Very nice bro,” said a user.

Another added,“These are the moments life waits for.”

A user also called him“Santa Claus,” giving gifts to people in need.

Several users also highlighted that petrol is too costly, especially for a delivery person, and suggested that he should take money for it in future.