MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released a video on Telegram.

“Starting from Tuesday evening, the Russians launched a massive and combined assault on the positions of the 71st Separate Airmobile Brigade of the 8th Air Assault Corps between the settlements of Andriivka and Oleksiivka in the Sumy region,” the post said.

“Five enemy groups attempted to approach the defensive line. However, our paratroopers spoiled the invaders' Christmas in their own style,” the Air Assault Forces noted.

Later, the military reported,“more than a dozen Russians decided to repeat the old trick with a gas pipeline, but for them, it ended tragically. Eventually, they charged straight ahead on quad bikes, while infantry attacked simultaneously from another direction.”

Both groups were successfully destroyed with drones and artillery by the 71st Separate Airmobile Brigade and adjacent units.

“As a result, for their 'Christmas,' Mother Russia received 42 new martyrs, whom, however, no one there will remember,” the servicemen said.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the settlement of Andriivka in the Sumy region remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and information about its capture by Russian forces does not correspond to reality.

