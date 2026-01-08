403
S&P 500 Forecast 09/01: Eye The 7,000 Level (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) A breakout to the upside opens up the possibility of 7000 in the S&P 500, something I expect to see somewhat soon.S&P 500
- The S&P 500 dipped to kick off the trading session on Thursday but has shown a bit of resiliency back into the market as the S&P 500 is looking forward to the non-farm payroll. It does make a certain amount of sense that people were out there taking some profit or at least just closing positions.
