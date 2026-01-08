ICIC Delivers Specialized Training For Managing Construction Companies

MENAFN - GetNews)



The course introduces core management concepts for construction companies with a practical focus on applying them directly to real projects and contracts.

Delegación Álvaro Obregón, CDMX - January 8, 2026 - ICIC announces a new professional program that strengthens management capacity across the construction sector through a structured Business Administration Course tailored to real project conditions. The course supports administrative management personnel who operate at manager and middle manager level and who carry responsibility for company performance and contract outcomes.

-p title="Business Administration Course" src="https://i.ibb.co/GfK1PTR0/Business-Administration-Course.png" alt="Business Administration Course" />

The program sits within the Construction Management area and runs for 40 hours. Participants gain a clear framework to define core management concepts that apply to a construction company and to a contract. Each module connects theory to site level decision making so that participants can apply knowledge to specific projects with confidence and precision.

"This course responds to a clear demand from construction firms that want stronger administrative control without losing sight of technical realities. Managers face pressure from costs timelines and compliance. The program gives them a shared language for planning control and execution that aligns office decisions with site needs," a spokesperson said.

ICIC positions the course within a broader professional pathway that supports continuous development across disciplines. Participants often complement this program with technical training such as the topography course to strengthen field understanding and the Surveying Course to improve contract administration skills. Cost control and budgeting skills also gain relevance through the Neodata Course and the Unit Price Course online which support accurate estimates and financial oversight.

Another ICIC spokesperson emphasized the strategic value of the training. "Construction companies grow when administrative teams understand management as a practical tool," the spokesperson said. "This course builds that capability step by step. Participants leave with methods that support clearer decision making better coordination with technical teams and stronger control across the life of a contract."

For 47 years, ICIC has dedicated its work to training and updating construction industry workers across all areas and levels of the construction process. This long term commitment has resulted in over 500000 courses taught and over 16000 certifications issued. The institution's mission centers on effective performance higher work quality and expanded opportunities for professional and personal development.

Enrollment for the Business Administration Course reflects ICIC's continued role as a reference point for construction education in Mexico. The program supports companies that seek disciplined management practices and leaders who can translate concepts into results on active projects.

About Company:

ICIC offers a comprehensive range of courses that impart the necessary skills for aspiring workers in the construction industry. To know more, visit