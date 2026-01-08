International Tech-Art Scholars Visit Jbrplas During“Factory Day” Of Scalable HCI Symposium 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)



Proud to welcome an international delegation of researchers and innovators during the Factory Day of Scalable HCI Symposium 2026. Scholars from leading global institutions, including MIT Media Lab and international universities, visited JBRplas to explore how ideas move from research and design to scalable manufacturing in Shenzhen.

As part of the Factory Day program of the Scalable HCI Symposium 2026, an international delegation of researchers, designers, engineers, and artists from leading global institutions-including MIT Media Lab, Harvard University, Stanford University, Cornell University, NYU, and other research organizations -visited JBRplas, a one-stop custom injection molded plastic components manufacturer based in Shenzhen.







The visit was organized within the framework of the 2026 International Tech-Art Symposium & Residency Program, co-hosted by the MIT Media Lab and UABB Biennale, aiming to connect cutting-edge research with real-world manufacturing ecosystems. Shenzhen, as a global center of advanced manufacturing, provided a unique context for participants to experience how ideas transition from laboratory research to scalable production.







During the factory tour, guests explored JBRplas' integrated manufacturing capabilities, including injection mold developmen t, precision plastic injection molding, surface finishing, and part assembly. The JBRplas engineering team also shared insights into project management workflows, quality control systems, and collaboration models that support international customers across product development stages-from early prototypes to mass production.







Participants showed strong interest in how JBRplas supports hardware-driven innovation, particularly in areas such as human–computer interaction devices, wearables, interactive installations, and experimental product systems. Many researchers highlighted the value of direct engagement with a manufacturing partner capable of bridging design intent, engineering feasibility, and scalable production.







“Seeing how design, tooling, molding, and assembly are integrated under one roof is extremely valuable for researchers working on physical computing and interactive systems,” commented one visiting participant.“This kind of collaboration is essential for bringing experimental ideas into the real world.”







JBRplas has long positioned itself as a one-stop partner for custom injection-molded plastic components, serving global clients in medical devices, consumer products, industrial applications, and emerging technology fields. The visit reinforced the growing importance of closer dialogue between academic research, creative practice, and manufacturing expertise.







This Factory Day visit not only deepened mutual understanding between international researchers and local manufacturers, but also highlighted Shenzhen's role as a living laboratory for research-at-scale, where innovation, engineering, and production converge.

