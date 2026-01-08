Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SCORE4FREEDOM SCALES DIGITAL DEFENSE MISSION WITH YOUTH LEADERSHIP SUMMIT DURING SUPER BOWL WEEK


2026-01-08 07:16:00
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Score4Freedom, a premiere nonprofit dedicated to neutralizing online threats through peer-to-peer education, today announced a major expansion of its mission. During Super Bowl Week, the organization will host the "Digital Defense Playbook" Summit, now featuring a Youth Resource Center designed to bridge the gap between community safety and elite professional pathways.

The summit takes place on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club. By integrating digital defense training with career mentorship, Score4Freedom is positioning Bay Area youth for entry into the nation's most prestigious leadership institutions.

A Powerhouse Coalition for Youth Advocacy
The event features an extraordinary lineup of speakers and mentors from the worlds of professional sports, law enforcement, and global technology:
.Allan Houston: NBA All-Star and Philanthropist.
.Marshall Faulk: NFL Hall of Famer.
.Tanzanika Carter: San Francisco Assistant Sheriff.
.Jeff Debrosse: Cybersecurity Expert and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran.
.Dr. Shasha Jumbe, PhD: Biotech Scientist and AI/ML Expert (formerly of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation).

"Our students are already learning to be 'Safety Ambassadors' for their communities; this career fair gives them the tactical roadmap to take that leadership to the highest level," said Allan Houston.

Redefining the Mission
Score4Freedom-a joint initiative of the San Francisco Sheriff's Junior Deputy Program and The Allan Houston Legacy Foundation-trains youth to combat digital dangers such as forced labor, cyberbullying, self-harm, and sextortion.

The expanded 2026 model shifts the focus from simple prevention to comprehensive leadership development. "We're not just educating our youth about online safety-we're launching them into leadership positions at the nation's top institutions," noted Marshall Faulk

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: San Francisco Italian Athletic Club, 1630 Stockton Street
Focus: Digital Defense, Peer Mentorship, College & Career Placement
Sponsorship & Attendance:
Businesses looking for visibility during Super Bowl week while supporting local youth empowerment are encouraged to reach out. For more information, visit score4freedom or email....

EIN Presswire

